CPI Card Group (PMTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.32. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPI Card Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.