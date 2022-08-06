Credit Suisse Group Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $40.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Down 1.1 %

TEX opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Terex by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Terex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.