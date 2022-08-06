CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSPCY opened at 4.27 on Thursday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of 3.41 and a fifty-two week high of 5.90.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

