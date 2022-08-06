CURO Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CURO stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.71. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CURO Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CURO Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

