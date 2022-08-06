CURO Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CURO Group Trading Up 2.0 %
CURO stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.71. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
