CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,727.26

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,727.26 ($21.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,816 ($22.25). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,767 ($21.65), with a volume of 248,229 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.53) to GBX 2,370 ($29.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,675.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,727.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,908.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

