DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DALS) Shares Up 0.1%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 99,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

