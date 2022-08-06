Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $286.50

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $286.50 and traded as low as $269.00. Daily Journal shares last traded at $269.00, with a volume of 1,362 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on DJCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Daily Journal Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $371.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Daily Journal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Daily Journal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Daily Journal by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
