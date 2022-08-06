Daniel M. Sessa Sells 2,213 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $244.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.79. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $345.65.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.