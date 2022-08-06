Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.85

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €53.85 ($55.52) and traded as high as €54.45 ($56.13). Danone shares last traded at €54.10 ($55.77), with a volume of 1,018,175 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.79) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

