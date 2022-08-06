Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danone from €51.00 ($52.58) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Danone from €58.00 ($59.79) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Danone from €56.00 ($57.73) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

