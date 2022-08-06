Danone S.A. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Danone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($52.58) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($59.79) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.73) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

