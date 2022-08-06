DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $5.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBVT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.19) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.47.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

