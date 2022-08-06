Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,747.35

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,747.35 ($45.92) and traded as high as GBX 3,844 ($47.10). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,578 ($43.84), with a volume of 213,969 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($64.94) to GBX 4,200 ($51.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,524.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,747.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5,340.30.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
