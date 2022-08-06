Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,747.35

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,747.35 ($45.92) and traded as high as GBX 3,844 ($47.10). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,578 ($43.84), with a volume of 213,969 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($64.94) to GBX 4,200 ($51.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,524.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,747.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5,340.30.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

