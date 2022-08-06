Definity Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.60.
Definity Financial Stock Up 2.7 %
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter.
Definity Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.
