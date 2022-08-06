Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

DELL opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

