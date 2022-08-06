Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Price Target to €46.00

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($35.05) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Brunello Cucinelli Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of BCUCY opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
