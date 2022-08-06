Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Price Target to €46.00

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($35.05) to €46.00 ($47.42) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BCUCY opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.