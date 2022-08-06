Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $80.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,289 shares of company stock valued at $333,299. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

