Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 380

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 380 ($4.66) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 400 ($4.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342 ($4.19).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NWG stock opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.31. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.79.

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,957.48).

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.