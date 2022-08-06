DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. The consensus estimate for DiaSorin’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $144.11 on Friday. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $238.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.94.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.