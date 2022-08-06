Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.18. 236,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 454,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,823,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,838,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,168,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,554,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.