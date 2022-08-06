Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.16

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.16 and traded as low as C$7.39. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 96,732 shares trading hands.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$716.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

