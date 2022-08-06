DocGo (DCGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. DocGo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DocGo Stock Up 4.1 %
DCGO opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
About DocGo
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.