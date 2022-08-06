DocGo (DCGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. DocGo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCGO opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

