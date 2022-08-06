Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $27.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.
DCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -172.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after acquiring an additional 465,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.