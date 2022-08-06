Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $27.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

DCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -172.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after acquiring an additional 465,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.