Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,882 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.