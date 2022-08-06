Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($42.27) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUE. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.82. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($45.44).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

