Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €28.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.87) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DUE opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($45.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.