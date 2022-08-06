Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €34.00 by Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.7 %

DUE opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.82. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

