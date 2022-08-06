DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE DXC opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in DXC Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.