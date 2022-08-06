DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $36.26.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

