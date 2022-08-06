Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as low as C$3.06. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 22,575 shares.
Dynacor Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$119.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement
About Dynacor Group
Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.