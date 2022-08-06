Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as low as C$3.06. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 22,575 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$119.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

