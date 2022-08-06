Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.