e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to A- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $447,617.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $4,750,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

