Eargo (EAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. On average, analysts expect Eargo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Eargo stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Eargo has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
