Eargo (EAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. On average, analysts expect Eargo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Eargo has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eargo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,028,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 312,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eargo by 58.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 259,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 226.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 239,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eargo by 162.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

