Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.26. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 39,850 shares.

Eastern Platinum Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.