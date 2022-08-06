Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $95.13 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

