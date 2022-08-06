Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.04

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.65. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 22,162 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.01 million, a P/E ratio of -761.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Edap Tms last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

