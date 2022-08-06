Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.76 ($9.03) and traded as high as €11.93 ($12.29). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.93 ($12.29), with a volume of 2,831,493 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.76.
Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.
