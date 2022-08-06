Electricité de France S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Electricité de France in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Electricité de France’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electricité de France’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECIFY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

