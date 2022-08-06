Emerald (EEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.
Emerald Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:EEX opened at $3.16 on Friday. Emerald has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.37.
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
