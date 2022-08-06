Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.92. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $65.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

