Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENTA opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after acquiring an additional 181,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

