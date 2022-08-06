Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.33.

Shares of ENB opened at C$55.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$46.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.90.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

