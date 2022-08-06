Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €5.30 ($5.46) target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.54) to €9.75 ($10.05) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €8.50 ($8.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Enel Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Enel has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

