ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.50 by Berenberg Bank

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €16.50 ($17.01) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.19) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.53) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €11.41 ($11.76) on Thursday. ENI has a 1 year low of €10.01 ($10.32) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.85.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

