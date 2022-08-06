Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.27

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.27 and traded as low as $33.87. Enova International shares last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 146,221 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enova International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enova International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

