Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.27

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.27 and traded as low as $33.87. Enova International shares last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 146,221 shares.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Enova International Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enova International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enova International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
