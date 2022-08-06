Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

