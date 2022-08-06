Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,545 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,488,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.