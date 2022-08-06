Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

