Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,244 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after buying an additional 374,907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,998,000 after buying an additional 229,790 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,855,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 115,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,674,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.82. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $110.78 and a 1 year high of $167.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.