Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 70,489 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Switch by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 155,304 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 848.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,014,000 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

